The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $973.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

