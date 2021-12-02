FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

