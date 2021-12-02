Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.65.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB opened at $12.02 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.