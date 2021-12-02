BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.