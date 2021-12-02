JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

