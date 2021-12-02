Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.10 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 133,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

