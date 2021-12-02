Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in November

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGGGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CGGGF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Coats Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

