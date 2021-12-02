Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Grows By 43.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,869,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

