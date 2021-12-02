Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 302,605 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Inventergy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.