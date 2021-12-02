Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.16

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.16 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 143,434 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £123.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other news, insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($36,908.81). Also, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,048.08).

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

