Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.64

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.64 and traded as low as $83.25. Heineken shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 1,871 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

