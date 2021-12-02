AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $12.26. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 126,742 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

