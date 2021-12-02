AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $12.26. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 126,742 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.