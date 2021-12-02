Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $12.26. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 3,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

