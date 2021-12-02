IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,746.60 ($22.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,718.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,727.30. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,089 ($14.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.