Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

