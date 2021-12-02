Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

