Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($130.68) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.77 ($138.37).

Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

