Treatt (LON:TET) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,073.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £648.49 million and a PE ratio of 48.65. Treatt has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

In other news, insider Tim Jones purchased 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

