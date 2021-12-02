Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.44.

SYF stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

