Citigroup Lowers Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

