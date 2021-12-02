SVB Leerink Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

