Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Get Yellow alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $623.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yellow by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $9,095,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,765,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yellow (YELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.