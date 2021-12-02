Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $318.21 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

