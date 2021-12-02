goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $134.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.10. goeasy has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

