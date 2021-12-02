Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.
FOUR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
