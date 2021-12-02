Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

FOUR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

