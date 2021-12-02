Boston Therapeutics (BTHE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: BTHE) is one of 896 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boston Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$910,000.00 -0.85 Boston Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.51

Boston Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Therapeutics. Boston Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,585.47% Boston Therapeutics Competitors -4,181.66% -128.70% -13.41%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Boston Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Therapeutics Competitors 5239 19206 41397 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Boston Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boston Therapeutics rivals beat Boston Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN. The company was founded by David Platt and Kenneth A. Tassey Jr. on August 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, MA.

