SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Contrast

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPS Commerce and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% iClick Interactive Asia Group -3.62% -1.76% -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $167.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 15.83 $45.59 million $1.24 110.94 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 2.30 -$12.62 million ($0.13) -47.69

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

