Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce $607.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $611.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.