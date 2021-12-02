Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

