Morgan Stanley Lowers Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Amundi has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $90.53.
