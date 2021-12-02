Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.17

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.17 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 172.10 ($2.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 86,355 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £187.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

