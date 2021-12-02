Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,495.50

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,631 ($21.31). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,607.80 ($21.01), with a volume of 9,335,133 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.68%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

