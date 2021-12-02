Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.