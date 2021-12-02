Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Rises By 100.0%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $26.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

