Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

