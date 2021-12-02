Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

HTA opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 330,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

