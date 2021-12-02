Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

LON SHB opened at GBX 612.50 ($8.00) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.40.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

