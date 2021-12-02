Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$4.42. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 875,923 shares trading hands.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$784.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.