Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,009.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

