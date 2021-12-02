Desjardins Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSGUF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

