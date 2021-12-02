Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

