Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCY opened at $97.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.5795 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.