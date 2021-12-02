Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
SPXCY opened at $97.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $133.13.
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.
