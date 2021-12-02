TheStreet Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UMH. Aegis increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

UMH opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

