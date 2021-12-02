Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barratt Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.556 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

