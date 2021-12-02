Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

