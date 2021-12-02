Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

