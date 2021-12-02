HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.12 ($105.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

