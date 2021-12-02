Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €131.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.