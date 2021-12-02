Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €211.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €211.00 ($239.77) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.45 ($210.74).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is €141.74 and its 200-day moving average is €144.66. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

