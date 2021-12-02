5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 148784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$195.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.91.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

