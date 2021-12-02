Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.07) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.93 ($13.55).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

